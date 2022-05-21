Actor assault case: CB records bishop’s statement

The Crime Branch (CB) team probing the alleged conspiracy by actor Dileep and his aides to endanger police officers on Saturday recorded the statement of Neyyattinkara Bishop Vincent Samuel in this connection.

Official sources said the bishop appeared before the CB sleuths at a location near Kalathippady and gave his statement. According to them, the bishop said he had known Balachandrakumar, a key witness in the case, personally but denied any role in the actor getting the bail.

The bishop's statement was collected in the backdrop of an allegation raised by Balachandrakumar that the bishop had been instrumental in the actor getting an anticipatory bail in the case over the sexual assault of a woman actor.

The investigation team had earlier recorded the bishop's statement in connection with the actor assault case.