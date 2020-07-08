Active cases mount to 389 in Malappuram

Malappuram district saw 46 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. While seven of them were infected through contact, 33 had returned from abroad and six from other States. As many as 389 infected persons were currently under treatment in the district, said District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan.

As many as 11 persons recovered from the disease on Wednesday. The seven persons who contracted the disease through local transmission were a 47-year-old COVID care centre volunteer from Parappanangadi, a 52-year-old man from Kalikavu, a 46-year-old woman from Kavalakkallu, a 60-year-old vagabond woman at Parappanagadi, a 36-year-old cable operator at Kadavanad, a 47-year-old cable operator from Vellari and a 30-year-old woman from Panampad.

District Medical Officer K. Sakeena asked those who had come into contact with the infected persons to go into home quarantine. They should also alert health officials, she said.

In Palakkad

Twenty-five persons, including two infants, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Palakkad district on Wednesday. Among them were 14 migrant workers from West Bengal.

Two of the new cases had returned from Karnataka, two from Tamil Nadu, one from Delhi, 14 from West Bengal, three from Saudi Arabia, two from the UAE, and one from Qatar.

The 14 men from West Bengal who contracted the virus were in the age group of 18 and 39. Six of them were 20 years old and three 21 years old. They were part of a 41-member team currently under observation at a camp at Vandithavalam. The results of 21 others in the camp are awaited.

The total number of infected persons currently under treatment in the district rose to 193 on Wednesday. Besides them, eight persons from Palakkad were being treated elsewhere in the State.

In Thrissur

Thrissur district reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Among the positive cases, there were six BSF personnel and three others who were in contact with them. With this, the total number of positive cases reported so far in the district has risen to 530. There are now 180 active cases in the district. In all, 17,165 people are under observation.

Divisions 49 and 51 of the Thrissur Corporation and wards 11 and 12 of the Sreenarayanapuram panchayat have been excluded from the list of containment zones.

As there is a spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases in the district, restrictions will be strictly implemented at Kottappuram Market. A meeting convened by Kodungallur Municipal Chairman K.R. Jaithran took the decision.

Meanwhile, the Nattika Cotton Mill building, owned by NRI businessman M.A. Yusuff Ali, will be made a COVID care centre, according to Minister A.C. Moideen.

In Kannur

Kannur district reported 22 more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

District Collector T.V. Subhash said that three patients had returned from abroad while others had come from other States.

In Wayanad

The number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Wayanad as 14 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Wednesday.

Four among them had returned from abroad and the others had come from Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, three persons, who had been undergoing treatment at the District Hospital for the disease, were discharged after being tested negative.

Of the 132 cases reported in the district so far, 78 have been cured.

In Kozhikode

Kozhikode district reported 15 fresh COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, which included a 62-year-old man and his 48-year-old wife from Kallai and their relatives, a 37-year-old woman and her children aged 15 and six respectively. They had been in contact with a pregnant woman from the area who had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on June 30.

(With inputs from Palakkad, Wayanad, Thrissur, Kannur, and Kozhikode bureaus)