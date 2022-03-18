State registers 847 new COVID-19 cases

The State on Friday registered 847 new COVID-19 cases, when 22,683 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

The active case pool continues to diminish and there are only 6,464 patients with COVID-19 in the State. A total of 1,321 persons were reported to have recovered from the disease. About 10.5% of the active cases are currently hospitalised.

Hospitalisations due to COVID-19 are declining steadily. The total number of patients admitted with moderate or severe COVID in hospitals is 740. New hospital admissions on the day was 100.

The State declared 15 COVID deaths, of which three occurred in the last 24 hours and 12 deaths which occurred in the last few days but which were declared only in the last 24 hours.

The State also added 44 pending COVID deaths to the official list of COVID fatalities. These are deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

In all, the official cumulative case fatality rose to 67,197. Of these, 31,468 (46.7 %) deaths were added after October 2021, following the death reconciliation exercise.

The State’s cumulative case burden now stands at 65, 25,835.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 165 cases, Thiruvananthapuram 117, Kottayam 94, Idukki 76, Kozhikode 70, Kollam 68, Pathanamthitta 49, Thrissur 49, Kannur 39, Wayanad 37, Palakkad 35, Malappuram 28, Alappuzha 16 and Kasaragod 4.