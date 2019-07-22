Action against Yathish Chandra sought

The Heritage Animal Task force has alleged that Thrissur City Police Commissioner Yathish Chandra violated rules regarding elephant parading by making his son touch the elephant during the Anayoottu ceremony held at Thekkinkadu Maidan on Sunday.

In a letter to the Governor, the Task Force said, according to a circular issued by the Forest Department, the people should keep a distance of three metre from the elephants. And only the mahout is allowed to touch the elephant.

The Task Force sought action against the police officer and alleged his action will give wrong message to the common man.