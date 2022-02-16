Action against erring police officers: CM

Responding to criticisms against the functioning of the police department levelled by delegates attending the Alappuzha district conference of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in his reply speech on Wednesday, said that troublemakers in the department would be reined in.

Mr. Vijayan reportedly accepted charges against the police. He said that mischief-makers would be observed and action would be taken against erring officials. Delegates have also reportedly lambasted the Communist Party of India (CPI) and Kuttanad MLA Thomas K. Thomas.

Mr. Vijayan said the CPI was not an enemy and they should not be considered an adversary. He called the delegates not to control the Kuttanad MLA. "Mr. Thomas is an MLA of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and he should not be controlled. The NCP is a constituent of the Left Democratic Front (LDF)," the Chief Minister reportedly told the meeting.

He warned of stringent action against party members indulging in factional activities.