Acquiring land for NH-66 four-laning overcomes hurdles

54.46 hectares of land to be acquired for the last stretch from Kazhakuttam to Kadambattukonam

The much-delayed four/six-laning of the National Highway-66 stretch from Talapady in Kasaragod to Kazhakuttam in Thiruvananthapuram has received a short in the arm with the issue of 3(D) notification under the National Highway Act of 1956 for the last stretch from Kazhakutam to Kadambattukonam.

With this notification in the gazette, the 54.46 hectares of land to be acquired for NH widening from the 11 villages coming under Thiruvanananthapuram, Chirayinkeezhu, and Varkala taluks will “vest absolutely in the Central government free of encumberances.” The 3(D) notification is issued when entire details of land to be acquired such as area, name of landowners, etc. are published after completing the survey.

“The draft Detailed Project Report has been worked out by the consultant. The aim is to complete the tender process and award the work by March 2021,” a senior National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) official told The Hindu.

The widening of the NH corridor from Kazhakuttam to Kadambattukonam has gained priority as the NHAI had completed the 26.7-km Reach I of the NH-66 bypass from Kazhakuttam to Mukkola and work is in full swing for the remaining 16.92 km up to Karode. The work on the 2.7-km flyover at Kazhakuttam along the NH-66 and the NH-66 Bypass is also on under the NHAI.

The 3(A) notification was published on March 14 for the 29.83-km corridor that comes under the 172.8-km Cherthala-Kazhakuttam corridor of the NH-66 that is to be developed with a 45-metre right of way (ROW).

Hearing from Sept. 22

The process to award the compensation determined by the competent authority under 3(G) of the NH Act will also commence with the hearing from September 22 to November 19. Those losing the land and buildings from Kazhakuttam to Mamom had been asked to appear for hearing at the Office of the Special Tahsildar, LA ( NH), Kazhakuttam, and those from Mamom to Kadambattukonam at the Office of the Special Tahsildar, LA (NH) III, Attingal, with the documents.

The NHAI needs 93.41 hectares in the Kazhakuttam-Kadambattukonam stretch and this comes under the three taluks. The 3(D) notification is to be issued for the remaining land once the acquisition of land from a temple along the proposed Attingal bypass is finalised, the official said.

The compensation for those surrendering the land would be as per the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.