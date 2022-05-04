Accused in multiple theft cases arrested

The Nemom police on Wednesday arrested a man accused in several theft cases in the capital district. The arrested was identified as Raheez Khan (29) of Noufin Manzil near Ayiroorpara.

According to the police, he was arrested in a case registered in connection with a theft carried out after breaking into a house at Kalliyoor in last February. He was accused of stealing a diamond nose stud worth ₹35,000 and two gold lockets worth ₹25,000 from the house. A probe into the theft confirmed that he had been accused in around 50 theft cases, said the police.