A struggle against odds at Chengara

The 3,500-odd people belonging to 573 landless families that encroached on the Kurumbatty division of Harrison Malayalam Limited’s rubber plantation at Chengara, near Konni, in Pathanamthitta 12 years ago are a deserted lot.

Settlers on encroached land, they have not yet been provided with ration cards, voter identity cards, and house number for their dwellings, despite repeated pleas from different quarters and directives issued by the State Human Rights Commission, Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, and State SC/ST Commission.

Claims belied

“Authorised or not, Chengara is a human habitation that has not yet been electrified, making a mockery of the State’s claim of attaining total electrification. Similarly, a good number of households in this settlement do not have toilets, exposing literate Kerala’s declaration in 2016 as an open defection-free State,” says T.R. Sasi, president of the Ambedkar Smaraka Matruka Grama Vikasana Samiti that co-ordinates activities of the settler families at Chengara.

As many as 60 people died and more than 200 children were born in this encroached area over the past 12 years, but none of their names have been entered in the birth and death registers, he says.

As many as 300 landless families, under the aegis of the Sadhu Jana Vimochana Samyukta Vedi, encroached on nearly 145 ha of the HML rubber plantation at Chengara under the cover of night on August 4, 2007 demanding five acres for farming and ₹50,000 in cash towards initial farming expenses to each of the families. They pitched tents on the occupied land, Samarabhoomi as they named it, and started tapping latex from the rubber trees at the estate to eke out a living.

At one point of time, the Kerala High Court directed the State and the district administration to clear the encroachment without any bloodshed. But the official machinery could do little, as it was a do-or-die battle for the encroachers. They threatened to commit mass suicide when there were official moves to evict them.

National attention

The Chengara land struggle gained national attention early on. Prominent socio-political leaders, including Medha Patkar, Arundhati Roy, Govindacharaya, and Oommen Chandy, were among those who visited the encroachers in a show of support. Though the Left Democratic Front government led by V.S. Achuthanandan allotted 831.03 acres across 10 districts to 1,495 eligible landless people at Chengara in 2010, a good number of them turned down the offer, saying that the land allotted to them was rocky and not arable.

Meanwhile, the society divided the occupied land into five sectors - Ayyankali Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Panchami Nagar, Sree Buddha Nagar, and Kallara Sukumaran Nagar.

It allotted 50 cents each to the landless families staying on the occupied land since 2007. They fenced the land allotted to them and started cultivation there. Many of them constructed permanent houses, as the government failed to provide them with habitable land all these years.

Two shops at the Samarabhoomi are solar-powered with mobile charging facility. A few solar lamps installed at some points are defunct now, leaving the hapless families dependent on diesel and kerosene lamps at their homes. But it has largely become a safe locale for these families that cultivate a variety of crops, including banana, vegetables, tapioca, and coconut.

“We want to make Chengara Samarabhoomi a model village where people live happily and with mutual respect. Our religion is the religion of poverty, self-esteem, and hope,” says Sasi. “We work hard in the 50 cents allotted to us by our leaders, sell the crops in the nearby markets of Konni and Malayalappuzha to make a living,” says Uthaman, a farmworker.

Motorable road network

A well-planned network of roads run through the Chengara Samarabhoomi taking vehicles to every doorstep. The people derive their livelihood from working as masons, carpenters, in farms and as automobile mechanics in nearby areas.