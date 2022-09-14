A special birthday gift for the Prime Minister

Festus Manoj has collected photographs of Narendra Modi in five albums

A tall stack of newspapers may seem like an unlikely decor item, but Festus Manoj’s drawing room has been sporting one for years. They are the latest dailies, both national and vernacular, sorted and selected as part of his painstaking passion. Next to it sits five thick albums featuring hundreds of hand-picked Narendra Modi photographs collected over the last eight years. As the Prime Minister turns 72 this Saturday, the Elamballur-resident is all set to celebrate the day in a unique manner. He plans to archive as many as possible from the 2,000 plus images and catalogue them under various sections as a birthday gift. “Though I had started my collection in 2015, they were stored as paper cuttings until recently. But now I have filed and catalogued maximum pictures except for most recent ones and I want to dedicate this entire assemblage to Modiji on his birthday,” says Manoj.

Browsing through the files, you will see a wide range of impressive frames along with caricatures and cartoons. Manoj says his entire collection is from newspapers only as he has never relied upon internet or any other sources. “Downloading and printing pictures from the net is very easy. For me it’s not a random exercise as I go through around ten dailies every morning to sort copies carrying PM’s photograph.”

While one file is completely dedicated for solo profiles, others chronicle PM’s visits to foreign countries, temples and museums. There is also an array of images capturing party events and yoga postures. “I always look for unique and interesting pictures, not routine inaugurations or mug shots. If there are different pictures of the same event, I pick the best. I also ensure there are no repetitions.” Though majority are pictures, Manoj has also showcased some interesting pieces of news related to the PM. “This is his doppelganger, a Payyannur-resident who looks exactly like Modiji. His picture had gone viral due to the resemblance and I included both the picture and news in my collection,” he explains.

Also a numismatist, Manoj says Mr.Modi is the second personality he wanted to document. He had earlier collected a whole range of articles to mark his reverence for Pope John Paul II. Manoj says Mr.Modi is a leader he adores, one of the most prominent global figures today. “Initiatives like Make in India prove he is a true visionary. My entire family loves Modiji and our dream is to meet him someday,” he adds.