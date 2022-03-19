A postal cover to honour the vanishing Cholanaikkan tribe

Unique recognition for the tribe that still lives in poor conditions

Cholanaikkans living deep inside the forests of Nilambur will soon be on Indian postal cover. The Postal department will honour the primitive tribe by releasing a special cover in association with the Forest and Wildlife department on Monday.

When the world celebrates the International Forest Day on Monday, it will be a unique recognition for a few dozen remaining families of Cholanaikkans still living in squalid conditions inside the forests in Karulai and Chungathara ranges.

Postmaster General (north zone) T. Nirmala Devi will release the special cover at Nilambur Post Office on Monday morning. She will hand over the first cover to Forest Divisional Officer (Nilambur South) Praveen P.

Karimpuzha Mathan, the Cholanaikkan tribesman who stole the news headlines about two decades ago when he attended the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi on a special invitation of the President, will also be honoured posthumously by the Postal department.

Mathan, 70, had met his tragic end when he failed to run away from a charging elephant near Panappuzha two months ago. Mathan’s death had virtually shaken the depleting Cholanaikkan tribe.

Cholanaikkan tribe, which remained aloof from other tribes, is one of the last remaining hunter-gatherer tribes living in the State’s forests. Although the tribespeople mixed with other Naikkan tribes of late, especially the Kattunaikkan, the customs and lifestyle of Cholanaikkan people continue to be unique.

Until 1960s, the Cholanaikkan tribespeople led a totally secluded life deep inside the forests of Nilambur. They maintained little contact with the outside world, leading their traditional lifestyle. They used to live in rock caves in the jungle.

Although their lifestyle changed considerably with the tribe achieving nearly 20% literacy, most Cholanaikkan families continue to live in pitiable conditions inside the forest.

Following reports of a malnutrition death in the Cholanaikkan tribe a few weeks ago, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) secretary and Sub-Judge Noushadali K. had visited them. The tribespeople living in the hamlets of Kuppumala, Chempukallu, Nagamala, Varganmala and Mathilmala had unbundled their woes in front of the judge.

“We are not getting any help from them (government officials). Nobody cares for us,” they told the judge.