A permanent bund will be built at Enamavu, says Kerala Minister Revenue Minister K. Rajan

Minister visits Enamavu heavy rain continues to lash Thrissur district

Minister visits Enamavu heavy rain continues to lash Thrissur district

An amount of ₹7 crore has been allotted to build a permanent bund at Enamavu, Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said. The Minister visited Enamavu on Wednesday as heavy rain continued to lash the district.

The water from the vast stretch of kole fields and from the Thrissur city reaches the Enamavu regulator before flowing to the sea. The regulator controls the flow of water towards the sea as well as intrusion of salt water into the fields. Over the period, shutters of the Enamavu lock stopped working properly. A temporary bund had been built every year near the face of the lock to control the water flow.

The government does not want to delay the work of the Enamavu bund indefinitely. The issue will be discussed in the Cabinet and a solution will be found soon, the Minister said. Though there has been a request for a permanent structure, the plan has been delayed indefinitely.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan and District Collector Haritha V. Kumar visiting the Enamavu lock in Thrissur on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As Thrissur district had been witnessing continuous rain, a meeting of panchayat presidents would be convened soon, the Minister said. “The State is ready to face the challenges posed by the rain”, he said, adding that those staying in the landslip-prone areas would be rehabilitated.