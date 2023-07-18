‘A people’s leader, who maintained relationships beyond political affiliations’

July 18, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Thrissur

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy was a people’s leader who had a clear understanding about the chemistry of people-friendly politics, Revenue Minister K. Rajan says in his condolence message.

“As a leader, who grew up through student politics, he gave importance for young leaders. Even amidst differences in ideology, he kept warm personal relationships with people beyond political affiliations. He was a text book for students of politics. His demise will create a huge void for the State, the Minster said.

Condoling the death, Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan said he had been keeping a warm relationship with Oommen Chandy since 1996. He always treated people with respect and love. His interventions in social issues were remarkable, he added.

The Congress workers led by the District Congress Committee, Thrissur, conducted an all-religion prayer meet to condole the death of Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy here on Tuesday. Workers offered floral tribute at the portrait of Oommen Chandy placed at the DCC office.

Condoling the death of Oommen Chandy, Thrissur Archbishop (Syro-Malabar) and CBCI (Catholic Bishop’s Conference of India) president Mar Andrews Thazhath said Oommen Chandy was a popular people’s leader who worked relentlessly for the development of the State. He stood for people’s welfare beyond religion and caste. Oommen Chandy, who kept a close relationship with Thrissur Archdiocese, had visited the Thrissur Bishop’s House more than 20 times, he recalled.

Mar Awgin Kuriakose, Metropolitan, Chaldean Syrian Church of the East, said with his unique working style and simple life, Oommen Chandy became a model for the public workers. He faced criticisms with a smile and overcame challenges through his experience to instil hope and peace in people’s minds, he added.