Kerala

A hand of help from a widow in times of distress

For Devayani of Cherpu in Thrissur, who lost her husband, ₹2,400, her widow pension for two months, is not a meagre sum.

She lives with her youngest son, a daily wage worker at a tea shop.

But when she heard about the efforts made by the State government to stop COVID-19 spread, she wanted to support that mission.

Donated to CMDRF

In response to the Chief Minister’s call to donate to the distress relief fund, she wholeheartedly gave her pension of ₹2,400.

Apr 11, 2020

