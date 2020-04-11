A hand of help from a widow in times of distress

For Devayani of Cherpu in Thrissur, who lost her husband, ₹2,400, her widow pension for two months, is not a meagre sum.
She lives with her youngest son, a daily wage worker at a tea shop.
But when she heard about the efforts made by the State government to stop COVID-19 spread, she wanted to support that mission.
Donated to CMDRF
In response to the Chief Minister’s call to donate to the distress relief fund, she wholeheartedly gave her pension of ₹2,400.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.