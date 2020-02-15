A dream ride up the Wayanad Ghat road

‘Mmade Thamaraseri Choramnnu..’ Most people can imagine these words coming out of legendary comedian Kuthiravattom Pappu in the movie Vellanakalude Naadu from back in the 1980s.

The Wayanad Ghat, locally termed ‘Thamarasseri Churam’ is a fantasy for most people in north Kerala. And for cyclists of the region, conquering the ghat road is a dream.

The Kozhikode Grama Panchayat along with Grand Cycle Challenge is providing a dream opportunity to all cyclists of the country to conquer the Ghat and win a prize at the same time.

‘The Wayanad Churam Challenge,’ organised in association with Calicut Bikers’ club, will be held on February 23. More than 50 cyclists, from all over the country are expected to take part in the dream ride up the ghat road that starts from Adivaram, a village on the border of Kozhikode and Wayanad districts, at 7 a.m. and concludes at Lakkidi, the entrance to Wayanad district.

The Churam Challenge is being held for the second consecutive year, and the organisers have plans to make it into an annual affair. “Our plan is to highlight the Wayanad Ghat, known for its natural beauty, flora and fauna, from a tourism perspective,” said Sahir Abdul Jabbar, Coordinator of Grand Cycle Challenge and the Cycle Mayor of Kozhikode.

Cash prizes

The winner gets a cash prize of ₹20,000 while the second and third prizes carry ₹10,000 and ₹5,000 respectively. Srinath, a cyclist from Kochi, who conquered the Ghat in 39 minutes in the previous edition, holds the record at present. Srinath, along with a host of experienced cyclists from Assam, Bengaluru, Mysuru and Chennai are among those who have already registered for the event. The last date for registration is Sunday. To register contact Mr.Sahir on 9544036683.