A do-or-die battle for RSP

Party trying hard to regain representation in Assembly

In the last 50 years, Eravipuram has seen only two non-RSP representatives, the last one being sitting MLA M. Naushad. The 2016 Assembly polls was the first one after the party switched sides severing its ties with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the electoral outcome had been a shocker.

The RSP lost all its bastions in Kollam and had no representation for the first time in the State Assembly. To reclaim the fortress and bury the embarrassment, the UDF has fielded former minister and veteran RSP leader Babu Divakaran in the segment. The three-time MLA is expected to reverse the damage and secure a resounding victory for the party in Eravipuram. A constituency where cashew workers and fishers are a decisive force, the Assembly segment includes 23 divisions of Kollam Corporation and Mayyanad panchayat.

M. Naushad, the first CPI(M) candidate to claim the seat, says Kerala has seen incredible development in last five years. He points out it was achieved while battling natural calamities and COVID-19, something that surprised even the governments of developed nations.

“A volley of welfare schemes were introduced and all other Indian States have been observing it. And the LDF government did it without any support from the Centre,” he says. Both he and his rivals have been focusing on the cashew workers in the segment and Mr. Naushad says the LDF government could provide a ray of hope to the crisis-hit sector.

Mr. Divakaran, who has represented Kollam constituency before, is no stranger to the voters of Eravipuram. He banks on the strong influence the RSP has in the region and the legacy left behind by his father and RSP leader T.K. Divakaran.

Since he is fully aware of the fact that the verdict will be very crucial for the future of his party, the candidate is pulling out all stops to wrest the seat. “The cashew labourers have several grievances and reopening the factories will be a priority of the UDF,” he says.

The NDA has fielded Renjith Ravindran of the BDJS and the candidate feels voters want a change since the constituency lacks many basic amenities. He points out the drinking water shortage in coastal belt among other problems while seeking voter's support.