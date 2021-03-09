Kerala

A different protest for justice

Differently Abled People’s League State president Basheer Bamburam getting his head tonsured at a function at Kottakkal on Monday, registering solidarity with the mother of the deceased Walayar sisters.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A group of differently abled men under the banner of the Differently Abled People’s League (DAPL) registered their solidarity with the mother of the deceased Walayar sisters by getting their heads tonsured at Kottakkal on Monday.

“We have chosen the International Women’s Day to do this protest as a mark of solidarity with the Walayar mother fighting for justice,” said DAPL State president Basheer Mamburam.

Indian Union Muslim League Kottakkal municipal general secretary Sajid Mangattil inaugurated the protest. DAPL district president Manaf Medappil presided.

