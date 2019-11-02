A cracking start to NIT-C placement

Continuing with its successful run, the National Institute of Technology, Calicut, (NIT-C), is getting ready for the first phase of placement with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Indian Air Force (IAF) deciding to hire students of the 2019-2020 batch.

“Interestingly, it is for the first time the ISRO is visiting NITs for campus recruitment. It has selected four NITs among 31 NITs. The NIT-C is one of them and they have recruited six students for the post of scientist-engineer,” S.M. Sameer, Professor and Head, Training and Placement, NIT-C, told The Hindu on Friday.

He said the IAF would shortly visit the campus. A large number of students have expressed keen interest to sit for the placement session.

The campus placement session has already got off to a cracking start with one of the companies, Atlassian, offering a package of ₹50 lakh this year. “The average salary is expected to increase when compared to last year’s,” Dr. Sameer said.

Last year, Artifcat offered the highest annual compensation package of ₹50 lakh to one of the students. A record number of 600 students had received offers with an average salary of ₹10 lakh. More than 130 companies had visited the campus last year.

The NIT-C is ranked 28th at the national-level in the engineering colleges category by the National Institutional Ranking Framework under the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development.

Like in the previous year, Dr. Sameer said, Computer Science and Engineering continued to be the preferred branch among recruiters. The average package last year was ₹15 lakh. “This was likely to go up as the recruitment process would be completed in the coming months,” he said.

Top recruiters

Some of the top recruiters of the country such as Amazon, Goldman-Sachs, JP Morgan, CISCO, Qualcomm, Oracle, GE, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Exxon Mobil, MRF Limited have visited the campus.

“Many new generation companies such as MakeMyTrip, Dailyhunt, Bigbasket, Appdynamics and Uber have come up with good offers as well. Some of the upcoming recruiters include L&T Construction, Uniliver, Siemens Healthcare and Byjus,” he said.