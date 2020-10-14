Kerala

Watch | A canteen that runs on compassion

The Capuchin mess located at Poonithura in Kochi inspires people to be compassionate in a unique way.

When you walk into this mess, the first thing that draws attention is an old red postbox. At a location where a conventional eatery would have its cash counter, here, a postbox acts as the cash box or a donation box.

Related Articles

Printable version | Oct 14, 2020 1:48:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/a-canteen-that-runs-without-a-cash-counter/article32851071.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY