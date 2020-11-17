An LDF candidate in demand from all fronts

Rajesh’s talent has made him a favourite of all parties at Mannancherry

R. Rajesh, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate for the Poonthoppu ward (Ward 10) of the Mannancherry grama panchayat in Alappuzha, has found himself in demand from all major political fronts.

While his political affiliation remains unwavering, his prowess as a graffiti artist has made him much sought-after by parties at Mannancherry. Despite being an LDF candidate, Mr. Rajesh makes poll graffiti for various political parties and candidates who approach him for help.

Apart from writing slogans and drawing hammer, sickle, and star (symbol of the CPI-M) as part of his own election campaign, he writes on walls and paints the hand (Congress symbol) and lotus (BJP symbol) and so on for his rivals too in Ward 10 and other parts of the grama panchayat.

“I am a member of the CPI(M) and now its candidate. But it doesn’t mean other candidates in the fray are enemies. They are just political rivals. Long before becoming a candidate I have been an artist doing poll graffiti for various political parties for more than two decades. It is my profession. This time too I received a lot of orders cutting across party lines and I am happy to do my work,” says Mr. Rajesh, who holds a diploma in fine arts.

He says the candidacy has put him in a difficult position of finding time for electioneering and making graffiti. “I am committed to completing all works I have taken up. Even after my candidature was announced, I am still receiving enquiries. I would not be able to take up all new works as I will have to commit myself to the campaign when electioneering intensifies,” Mr. Rajesh says.

He says poll graffiti continues to remain popular in an age when social media are holding sway. Mr. Rajesh is assisted by his daughter Sruthimol, a second-year degree student, in his work. He charges between ₹100 and ₹150 for one metre. Besides a graffiti artist, he also runs a drawing school at his house and taught drawing in two schools in Alappuzha until his candidature was announced.