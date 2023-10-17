A calendar will be prepared for school sports meet: Minister 

October 17, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Thrissur

A special calendar will be prepared for the State School Sports Festival from next year, Education Minister V. Sivankutty has said.

Speaking after inaugurating the 65th State School Sports meet in Kunnamkulam on Tuesday, the Minister said the director of education has been asked to prepare a proposal for the calendar. It will help the students to make preparations for the competition, he added.

An amount of ₹2.60 crore has been allotted for the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Kunnamkulam, which hosts the festival, for constructing a building as a memorial for the sports meet.

“A committee with General Education Director, Additional Director and sports organiser as members, has been formed to consider transforming the school sports festival into a school Olympics.”

The Minister said the State government maintains a good record of providing jobs for the sports stars. The State government has appointed 676 sports personnel in sports quota in the last seven years, he said.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan, who presided over the function, said that the I.M. Vijayan indoor stadium will be inaugurated in the current year itself.

Padma awardee Olympian P.R. Sreejesh and Olympian Lijo David Thottan were honoured at the function. A march past of National Cadet Corps (NCC) and Student Police Cadet (SPC) students and band set added colour to the inaugural function. Cultural programmes of students followed.