A biryani offer to spice up Argentina victory in FIFA World Cup

Caterer in Kozhikode promises to offer the dish to any number of people ‘when’ the South American nation wins the trophy

A nondescript pickle shop along the Pavangad-Eranhikkal Road in Kozhikode has become a favourite haunt of fans of the Argentina football team. They assemble before CPH Pickles during any time of the day, mostly to discuss the prospects of their favourite team in the forthcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

That C.P. Sahad, the shop owner, is an ardent fan and a patron of the Argentina fans association in Kozhikode city is what draws them to the shop, besides the offer of a biryani from him ‘when’ the team wins the World Cup.

“There is no question of ‘if’. Argentina is going to win this World cup. Our team has not lost in 36 matches and even has the Copa America in its kitty,” Mr. Sahad says, affixing the tournament fixtures on the shop walls.

Popularly known as Sahad Vellayil, he owns a restaurant at Vellayil in the city, besides a catering business. He is well-prepared to give away biryanis to any number of people after the finals, provided Argentina wins.

Mr. Sahad started celebrating the FIFA World Cup on behalf of team Argentina since 1986. “It is not about (Lionel) Messi or any other player for that matter. I love the team no matter what,” he says.

Mr. Sahad’s obsession with the team does not end here. He has painted his scooter in the blue and white shades of the Argentinian national team. Flex boards have been erected along the roads by the fans association led by him. The association has booked a hall opposite the pickle shop to screen the matches live. Mr. Sahad even plans to set up flex boards of all the team captains in this tournament at his Vellayil restaurant. “People arriving to watch the matches on our big screen are sure to buy some food from us as well,” he says.

Mr. Sahad notes that jerseys in Argentinian colours have become scarce in the market due to the high demand. “This may be a World Cup we can watch comfortably due to the (convenient) timings. Also, several Keralites will be catching the match at the venues in Qatar”, he says, adding that both his sons too are ardent Argentina fans.