Vinod Rai to head advisory commission

Kerala has roped in former Comptroller and Auditor General of India Vinod Rai as chairman of the Fund Trustee and Advisory Commission (FTAC) to ensure that the funds of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) are properly utilised and the interest of investors is protected.

The maiden board meeting of the reconstituted KIIFB under the Chief Minister and Chairman of the board, Pinarayi Vijayan, here on Monday also decided to appoint Usha Thorat, former Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India, and Prakash Bakshi, former chairman of NABARD, as the other members of the FTAC. The FTAC will have a two-year term and the members cannot be removed either by the government or the KIIFB.

