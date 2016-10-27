Parumala church fete

The week-long festival to celebrate the feast of St. Gregorios began at the St Paul’s and St. Peter’s Church at Parumala on Wednesday.

The Metropolitan of the Niranom diocese of the Malankara Orthodox Church, Youhanon Mar Chrysostomos, hoisted the ceremonial flag on the church premises in the afternoon.

The annual pilgrimage to the tomb of St. Gregorios, the first Indian canonized saint, at the Parumala Church also began on Wednesday.

Youhanon Mar Polycarpus Metropolitan inaugurated a 144-hour-long day-and-night prayer as part of the annual festival at the church at 5 p.m.

A free medical camp under the auspices of St Gregorios Mission Hospital will begin at the Parumala Seminary auditorium on Friday forenoon.

Speaker P.Sreeramakrishnan will inaugurate the pilgrims’ congregation to be held at the sprawling church premises on November 1 afternoon. The Catholicos will preside over the meet.

The 114th feast of St. Gregorios will be held on November 2.