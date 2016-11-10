Malayalam meet and archives expo in Kannur

The four-day Malayalam conference and history exhibition being organised by the State Archives Department here from November 11 will feature historical and archival documents that shed light on the evolution of Malayalam language over the centuries and landmark events in the State's history.

The conference and the exhibition are being held on the campus of the Sree Narayana College here, announced organising committee chairperson and Mayor of Kannur Corporation E.P. Latha and college Principal Shivadasan Thirumangalath at a press conference here on Wednesday.

Seminar

The programmes during the four-day conference wíll also include a seminar on Malayalam language, essay competition, and conservation clinic, among others.

The event would be formally inaugurated by Minister for Archives Ramachandran Kadannappally at 2.30 p.m. on November 11.

The exhibition would be open to students and the public, State Archives Department officials said.

The exhibition would feature the chart that shows the evolution of Malayalam letters from Brahmi script and documents of heritage and archival value, including those showing the history of the official emblem of the State, proclaiming Swadeshabhimani Ramakrishna Pillai’s exile, and other important events in the history of the State, the officials said.

The exhibition will feature evolution of Malayalam letters

and documents of archival value