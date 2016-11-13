Banking operations yet to get on track

People across the district were put to untold hardships for the third day in a row as banks and ATMs could not meet their demand for cash in the wake of the demonitisation of Rs.1,000 and Rs.500 notes.
Long queues were seen throughout the day in front of banks and ATMs. Many ATMs were shut down as their respective banks could not supply the required cash.
Old men and women carrying children were seen waiting in the sun. Some elder people came with rosaries while waiting on queue, and youngsters were busy with their smart phones.
Helping hand
Members of the Youths Arts and Sports Club, Malappuram, distributed drinking water to people as the crowds outside the ATMs of SBI, SBT, and IDBI banks swelled by noon. “It was a great solace. May God bless you, son,” 60-year-old Fatima told one of the volunteers.
Normal life was badly hit across the district as markets looked gloomy. Business fell in all fields as people largely chose not to move about and spend money. Transport buses, autorickshaws, and taxis too witnessed the slump.
Hotels and restaurants had fewer customers than usual. Schools and offices, however, functioned as usual.
