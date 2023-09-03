91% of India’s marine fish stock healthy, says study

September 03, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - KOCHI

India’s marine fish stock is healthy and sustainable, says a study buttressing the country’s position at the World Trade Organisation.

The study carried out by the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) points out that 91.1% of the 135 fish stocks assessed in 2022 were deemed healthy. The findings mark a milestone in the country’s efforts to maintain the sustainability of its marine fisheries.

Titled ‘Marine Fish Stock Status of India 2022’, the report also highlighted the reduction in unsustainable practices, with just 4.4% of the stocks facing overfishing. The study was released by Union Minister of Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Parshottam Rupala during the eighth phase of Sagar Parikrama in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu.

A press release here quoted CMFRI director A. Gopalakrishnan as saying that these findings were poised to substantiate India’s position at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and were anticipated to have a favourable impact on the country’s stance in international trade negotiations.

Game changer

This would also create a positive impact on India’s seafood trade. “The report’s findings are expected to be a game changer in the seafood market, allowing India to access premium markets and command higher prices for its seafood products. Sustainability had emerged a pivotal criterion in the global seafood trade and India’s achievement in this realm was poised to bolster its seafood exports significantly,” said Dr. Gopalakrishnan.

CMFRI’s special publication titled ‘Good Management Practices in Seaweed Farming’ was also released by the Union Minister.