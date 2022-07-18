9,000 robotics kits for 2,000 high schools: Sivankutty

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty at the Little KITEs district camp at Cotton Hill school in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. KITE CEO Anvar Sadath K. looks on.

As many as 9,000 robotics kits will be provided to 2,000 high schools in the State through the Little KITEs IT clubs set up by KITE (Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education), Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

He was interacting with members of Little KITEs IT clubs from all 14 districts who are taking part in two-day residential camps after visiting the district camp at the Cotton Hill school here on Sunday.

The Minister said that even as IT was being increasingly used to provide various services to the public, making them aware of its pitfalls through a cyber safety training programme organised for 3.1 lakh women parents was commendable.

The best three Little KITEs IT units in the State this year will be given cash prizes of ₹2 lakh, ₹1.5 lakh, and ₹1 lakh, while those at the district level will be given ₹30,000, ₹25,000, and ₹15,000, Mr. Sivankutty said. KITE Chief Executive Officer Anvar Sadath K. was present.

Of the 14,000 children who participated in the sub-district camps organised by KITE, 1,100 took part in the district residential camps.

Programming students were introduced to mobile app development, home automation system, and small applications needed for making connectivity programmes. They also learnt Python programming needed for coding IoT (the Internet of Things) equipment.

Using Blender, a free 3D graphics software, to do 3D character modelling, character rigging, and 3D character animation were what animation students learnt at the camp. They made character designs and prepared animation.