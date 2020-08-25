87 new cases in Kollam

A total of 87 people from the district, including one health worker, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Tuesday.
While 85 patients contracted the virus through contact, one person had travelled from Andhra Pradesh. The Health Department has also confirmed that the deaths of 63-year-old Ayoor resident and an 81-year-old Piravanthur resident are due to COVID-19.
They had died on August 20 and August 23 respectively.
While around 20 persons tested positive from Alappad and Kalluvathukkal, Kollam Corporation also reported a number of contact cases. The health worker is 23-year-old Chitara resident who has been working at Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram. While the number of recoveries is 57, the number of active cases touched 993 on Tuesday.
Kollam district currently has 9,617 people under observation and the total number of samples collected is 42,150. While 119 people completed home quarantine on Tuesday, the Health Department has traced 12,816 primary and 4,139 secondary contacts of the cases. Apart fromDistrict Hospital and Government MCH, eight first-line treatment centres at Valakam, Sasthamcotta, Chavara, Asramam, Vilakudy, Veliyam, Chandanathope and the special centre opened at a Children’s Home are operating in the district.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath