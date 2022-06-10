87 files disposed of in adalat at Thiruvananthapuram Corporation

Files from various sections taken up

Files from various sections taken up

A total of 87 files were disposed of in a file adalat held at the Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation on Friday.

Mayor Arya Rajendran chaired the adalat in which files from various sections were taken up. Out of the 87 files, 52 were from the engineering wing, 20 from Revenue, 11 related to pensions, two from the health wing and two related to urban poverty alleviation.

Under the files related to the engineering wing, it was decided to approve occupancy certificates for 37 buildings and building permits for two buildings. Two of the files were sent to the State government for further proceedings, while three were sent to various departments. Site inspection will be conducted in two cases, hearing in two cases and other proceedings in four cases.

The adalat was held based on a decision taken after an adalat chaired by Minister for Local Self-Governments M.V. Govindan on April 27. It was decided to organise adalats on three days for the engineering wing, which had the maximum number of applications.

On Friday, the files from the central zone were taken up. The files from the north zone, comprising Kazhakuttam, Attipra, Kadakampally, Sreekaryam, Ulloor, Kudappanakkunnu and Vattiyurkavu zones, will be taken up in an adalat on June 13, and the files from the south zone, comprising Nemom, Thiruvallam, Vizhinjam and Fort zones, will be taken up on June 15.