87 cases in Pathanamthitta

The district witnessed the highest-ever single-day spike in the number of new COVID-19 cases on Friday with 87 persons testing positive for SARS-CoV-2. With this, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the district touched 416.
Fifty of the 87 new cases got the infection through contact while 30 came from other States and abroad. Seven tested positive for the viral infection during a Rapid Antigen Test drive on Friday.
An official bulletin said 19 persons were cured of COVID-19 on Friday. A total of 425 quarantined persons, comprising patients and those having fever and other symptoms, have been placed under observation at the isolation wards of various hospitals in the district.
80 containment zones
District Collector P.B. Noohu declared 11 wards in the grama panchayats of Aranmula, Chenneerkara, Aerath, Ezhamkulam, Ayroor and Pramadom as containment zones for seven days from Friday, in view of the increase in spread of COVID-19 in the areas.
A total of 5,500 persons have been quarantined in the district.
