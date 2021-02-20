842 more polling booths in Kottayam

As the district prepares for the Assembly elections, the authorities have decided to set up additional 842 polling stations here in view of restrictions imposed as part of the COVID-19 prevention initiative.
With this, the total number of polling stations in the district for the Assembly elections will be increased to 2,406.
According to officials, the maximum number of voters at a polling station has been fixed at 1,000. In this scenario, a total of 842 polling stations will be required in addition to the existing 1,564 polling stations in the district. Of the new polling stations, 59 will be set up on a temporary basis.
District Collector M. Anjana said that basic facilities would be ensured at all polling stations. Biotoilets will be set up wherever required. Postal voting will be allowed for those over 80 years of age, physically challenged persons in the voters’ list, and those undergoing COVID-19 treatment and the pandemic related quarantine.
As part of prevention protocol, two doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be administered to all the officers likely to be assigned for election work. For this, the list of officers will be prepared by February 24.
