83 level-crossings eliminated in 8 years

Railways eliminating level-crossings on mission mode

The Southern Railway has eliminated 10 unmanned and 73 manned level-crossings in the State during the last eight years.

Similarly, 35 road overbridges (RoBs) and road underbridges (RuBs) have been commissioned in the State during this eight-year period starting from 2014 to 2022, said a release from the Southern Railway.

Though 100% elimination of unmanned level-crossing gates was completed in September 2018 in the rail network in the State, the elimination of manned level-crossing gates is underway in a phased manner. The Railways are eliminating level-crossings on mission mode which would curb the trespassing accidents involving road-rail commuters and road vehicles at level-crossings, besides enabling smooth flow of road/rail traffic.

It also accorded paramount importance to the safety of train operations as it was crucial for the safety of rail passengers as well as road users who came in contact with railway lines, the Railways said.

In lieu of the eliminated level-crossings, RoBs, RuBs and subways are being constructed in coordination with civic authorities, enhancing the safety of train operations besides improving the speed of trains.

This would also facilitate the uninterrupted and safe movement of both rail and road traffic in the areas of rail-road interface, the Railways said.