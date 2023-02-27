800 young men, women tie the knot at mass wedding at T.N. village

February 27, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

As many as 800 young men and women tied the knot at a mass wedding organised by the Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS) on the premises of the Padanthara Markaz at Padanthorai, near Gudalur, on Sunday.

The event, held at this small village on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, has been hailed as a fine example of communal harmony. As many as 74 brides and grooms who got married at the function were non-Muslims.

Top leaders of the Kerala Muslim Jamat, including Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar, E. Sulaiman Musliar and Ponmala Abdul Khader Musliar, greeted the newlyweds. When Mr. Kanthapuram greeted them through videoconference, the others led the ceremonies at Padanthorai.

The scholars supervised the Nikah rites and the marriage rites of the 74 brides and grooms from other communities took place at the neighbouring Muthumariyamman temple and a church. After the religious rites, the Hindu and Christian couples joined their Muslim friends at a massive pandal prepared on the courtyard of the Padanthara Markaz.

“I couldn’t hold my tears seeing such a wonderful moment. Emotions of fulfilment and communal harmony overwhelmed me, like thousands of others who witnessed the event,” said Jamal Karulai, district secretary of the Kerala Muslim Jamat.

The organiser

Devarshola Abdussalam Musliar, the man who organised the event for the fifth time in the economically backward village, was the hero of the day. He expressed gratification that he could raise the funds required for the mega event.

Apart from clothes and other personal expenses, five sovereigns of gold was given to each couple. “Philanthropists from different parts helped us conduct this community wedding,” said the Musliar. The event also marked the 30th anniversary of the Padanthara Markaz.

Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama president E. Sulaiman Musliar presided over the function. Ponmala Abdul Khader Musliar inaugurated the function. Samastha vice president Syed Ali Bafaqi Thangal led the prayer. Samastha secretary Perodu Abdurahman Saqafi delivered the keynote address.

Dr. Abdussalam Musliar launched the social experiment on seeing the pathetic plight of the youngsters living in makeshift houses in and around Padanthorai in 2014. Five editions of mass wedding were held since, and 1,520 poor couples became the beneficiaries.