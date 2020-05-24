Kerala

80 kg of ganja seized at Kodungallur

Contraband was being allegedly smuggled in lorries

The anti-narcotic cell seized 80 kg of ganja worth ₹1.5 crore from Pulloot near Kodungallur on Saturday and arrested two persons.

On a tip-off that the contraband was being smuggled in lorries carrying vegetables and fruits from Tamil Nadu, an anti-narcotic special squad conducted large-scale inspection of vehicles. The squad found 2 kg of ganja hidden in a lorry. During the interrogation of driver Yadu of Moothakunnam and helper Biju of Gothuruthu, the squad learnt that the rest of the consignment was in another lorry.

The squad chased the other vehicle and caught up with it at Pulloott and seized 78 kg of ganja.

Vasu, son of Sajeevan of Padiyur, and Santhosh, son of Nadeshan of North Paravur, were arrested in this connection. According to Excise sources, the gang members used to buy ganja from Tamil Nadu for sale in Kerala.

Since the availability of ganja had come down during the lockdown owing to intensified checking by the authorities, the narcotic commanded a high price in Kerala. This encouraged the mafia to find new means to bring ganja to the State.

Of late, the mafia has been using vehicles transporting vegetables and fruits to bring ganja to Kerala.

