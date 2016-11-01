Kerala

8 veterans dropped from CITU State panel

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating the valedictory rally of the CITU State conference at Kotta Maidan in Palakkad on Monday.— Photo: K.K. Mustafah

Eight senior trade union leaders, including M.M. Lawrence, P.K. Gurudasan, K.N. Raveendranath, S.S. Potti, and K.M. Sudhakaran, were dropped from the State committee of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) at its three-day conference that concluded here on Monday.

The other dropped leaders are P.V. Saseendran, V.S. Mani, and A.K. Narayanan.

The conference re-elected Anathalavattom Anandan as State president and Elamarom Karim general secretary.

P. Nandakumar from Malappuram replaces Mr. Sudhakaran as treasurer.

Among the eight dropped leaders, Mr. Raveendranath, Mr. Lawrence, Mr. Gurudasan, Mr. Sudhakaran, and Mr. Potti have been retained as special invitees to the State committee.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Nandakumar said the leaders were dropped from the committee because of failing health and the inability to relentlessly engage in organisational activities. He claimed that the reconstituted 165-member State committee now had more women and representation from weaker sections.

Elaborating on the 30 resolutions adopted at the conference, Mr. Nandakumar said the CITU supported the proposed strike by employees of the Muthoot Group of Financial Institutions. It also urged the government to protect the KSRTC as an industry and the Central PSUs in the State. The CITU also sought withdrawal of the proposed motor vehicles amendment Act.

Referring to the stalemate in the construction sector, the conference wanted quick action without impact on nature and environment. The conference also demanded implementation of the Athirappilly hydroelectric project.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who inaugurated the valedictory rally and conference, warned trade unions against deviations that would cripple industrialisation and overall development. “Trade unions must ensure sustainability and financial growth of the institution while demanding more benefits to the workers,” he said. Mr. Vijayan warned the unions against being middlemen and facilitators of contract works.

