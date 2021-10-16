7,955 cases in State, 57 deaths added to list

11,769 persons reported to have recovered from the disease

Kerala reported 7,955 new cases of COVID-19 when 79,722 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The State’s active case pool on Saturday had 90,885 patients, with 11,769 persons reported to have recovered from the disease on the day.

According to the Health Department, only 9.8% of the active cases are currently admitted in hospitals or field hospitals like COVID first-line/second-line treatment centres

The bulletin issued by the Health Department says that during October 8-14, the average active cases were 1,04,626, out of which, an average of around 2% only were admitted in oxygen beds and 1.5% were in ICU.

During this period, there was a reduction of around 16,588 new cases. New COVID-19 cases decreased by 20% during this week, in comparison to the previous week.

The number of active patients declined by 20% and hospitalisations dropped by 15% this week when compared to the previous week. The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 26,791 with the State adding 57 deaths, most of which occurred in the past few days, to the official list of COVID deaths on Saturday.

Current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State has declined further to 1,432 on Saturday. The number of patients requiring ventilator support has also reduced to 579 on the day.

On Saturday, the number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID dipped to 713 while the total number of persons currently admitted with moderate or severe COVID in hospitals across the State is steadily declining and now stands at 10,404.

The cumulative case burden of the State ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 48,46,766 cases.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 1,280 cases, Thiruvananthapuram 985, Kozhikode 937, Thrissur 812, Kottayam 514, Kollam 500, Palakkad 470, Idukki 444, Malappuram 438, Pathanamthitta 431, Kannur 420, Alappuzha 390, Wayanad 217 and Kasaragod 117.