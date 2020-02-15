₹790-crore budget for Orthodox Church in Kerala

The managing committee of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church has approved a budget of ₹790 crore under various schedules for the fiscal 2020-21. The budget, presented by association secretary Biju Oommen at a managing committee meeting presided over by Baselios Mar Thoma Paulose II, lays thrust on projects in healthcare, social welfare, and education sectors.

The budget allotted ₹80 lakh for offering marriage and housing assistance to people irrespective of caste or religion. Sahayahastham, a project for dialysis and liver transplantation, will get ₹40 lakh while ₹10 lakh will be set apart for a permanent system to train Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) aspirants.

The budget also proposes a paper/cloth bag manufacturing unit under the Martha Mariam Samajam for ₹25 lakh.

The meeting also approved the salary revision report for clergymen, presented by M.K. Joseph. Felicitation was offered to Alexios Mar Eusebius Metropolitan, Varghese Pothen, Joji P. Thomas and Jaysi Karingattil, who have been elected to the Kerala Council of Churches; Zakharias Mar Aprem Metropolitan, who was elected president of the Senate of Serampore University; Geevarghese Mar Yulios Metropolitan, who was elected chairman of Henry Martin Institute, Hyderabad; and Soloman Luckose, who won the President’s award.

Catholicate Baselios Mar Thoma Paulose II presided over the meeting, also attended by key functionaries of the Orthodox Church, including Metropolitans Kuriakose Mar Cleemis, Thomas Mar Athanasius, Zachariah Mar Nicholovos, Yuhanon Mar Meletius and others.