7,800 students shift from unaided to govt. schools this academic year

Number likely to go up as admission window is still open; last year, the figure was 10,335

About 7,800 students from unaided schools joined public schools under the Department of General Education amidst the pandemic situation in the new academic year.

These students got enrolled in Classes 1 to 10 across various government and aided schools in the district. The admission window remains open for the new academic year. The number is likely to go up and an updated picture will be available by the end of this month, according to the authorities. The corresponding figure in the previous academic year was 10,335.

Pandemic, a factor

The financial crisis induced by the pandemic remains a key factor in the continuing migration of children from the unaided sector to the public schools, according to the estimates by the department. Many parents had lost their livelihood after the second wave. Several others were facing salary cuts in their jobs.

With the unaided schools insisting on the payment of fees and arrears, the parents had no other option but to enrol their children in the public schools. The quality of the online classes aired through the Victers channel had also impacted the shifting of children from unaided schools to the public schools, it said.

Transfer simplified

The government has simplified the migration process by directing the public schools that submission of transfer certificates was not mandatory. The department had received complaints that some of the unaided school managements had refused to issue the transfer certificate. They had cited the non-payment of school fees as a reason for not providing the transfer certificate.

The government has stated that students could be admitted on the basis of their age to Classes 2 to 9 under the Right to Education Act. The government has directed public schools to ensure continuity in education for Classes 1 to 10 in tune with the provisions of the Act.

The Director of General Education had issued directions that the UID of children, who failed to receive the transfer certificate, must be transferred to the school where they wish to study.