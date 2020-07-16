722 fresh cases take Statefigure beyond 10,000

Kerala crossed the 10,000 mark on Thursday with the reporting of 722 fresh COVID-19 cases, 501 of which were a result of local transmission. The cumulative case burden now is 10,275, of which the number of active cases is 5,372. The number of recoveries so far is 4,862
While a chunk of the new cases are ones generated from within the community clusters already identified along the State’s coastal belt, which has become one big disease transmission zone, 34 stray cases wherein no epidemiological link can be established have also been reported.
The capital district of Thiruvananthapuram accounted for 339 out of the 722 fresh cases in the State on Thursday, where new clusters formed in the urban areas have become a major cause for concern. The number of active cases in the district alone is 1,279 now.
Two deaths were also reported on Thursday, in Kannur and Thrissur, taking the State’s COVID toll to 37. The deaths were unusual as the deceased – a 25-year-old and a 39-year-old – who had a travel history had completed the 14-day quarantine before they developed symptoms and went on to develop complications.
The number of hot spots in the State at present is 271.
