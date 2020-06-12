72-year-old man under observation for COVID-19 dies at Kannur hospital

A 72-year-old man who had returned from Mumbai and was under home observation for COVID-19 died at Kannur District Hospital on Friday.

The deceased, a resident of Irrikur, had returned back from Mumbai on May 9. He had been accompanied by family members including his wife, daughter, son-in-law, their three children. While under observation, he suffered from a high fever, severe stomach-ache and diarrhea. He was immediately shifted to the District Hospital.

However, his health condition deteriorated while under treatment. His samples have been collected for swab test. Results are yet to be received.