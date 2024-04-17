GIFT a SubscriptionGift
718 people exercise home voting in Kollam district so far

In the Kollam constituency, 7,563 people have been allowed to cast Form 12D postal ballot

April 17, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 718 people in the district have used the postal ballot system for absentee voters through Form 12D till Wednesday.

The first phase of ‘home-voting’ facility for those above 85 years and differently abled is till April 19 and the second phase is from April 20 to 24.

In the Kollam Lok Sabha constituency, 7,563 people have been allowed to cast Form 12D postal ballot. While 457 out of 5,308 people over 85 years of age cast postal vote, 261 out of 2,256 people in the differently abled category voted so far. A total of 1,884 persons who are employed in essential services, including the police, fire and safety, jail, excise, milma, KSEB, KWA, KSRTC, Treasury, Health, Forest, All India Radio, Doordarshan, BSNL, Railways, Post and Telegraph, media, and Kochi Metro have permission to cast postal ballot.

According to officials, arrangements have been made to register the votes of all the absentee voters in two stages.

Centenarians

In Kollam district, there are 174 voters (128 women, 46 men) who have passed the age of 100. While the Pathanapuram Assembly constituency has the highest number, 31 persons, the oldest is 107-year-old Vijayarajan of Puthumangalathuveet in the Karunagappally Assembly constituency.

