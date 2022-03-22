702 new COVID-19 cases in State

Kerala registered 702 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, when 24,313 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

The State’s active case pool declined further and there are 5,353 patients (active cases) on Tuesday. A total of 730 persons were reported to have recovered from the disease on the day. About 10.4% of the active cases are currently hospitalised.

The total number of patients admitted with moderate or severe COVID in hospitals dwindled further to 597. New hospital admissions on the day was 80.

On Tuesday, the State declared 13 COVID deaths, of which four deaths occurred in the past 24 hours, while nine are deaths which occurred in the last few days but which were declared only in the last 24 hours.

The State also added 39 pending deaths to the official list of COVID fatalities.

In all, the official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State rose to 67,415. Of these, 31,655 (46.9%) deaths were added after October 2021, following the death reconciliation exercise.

The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden now stands at 65,28,347 cases.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of 146 new cases, Thiruvananthapuram 87, Kottayam 76, Kozhikode 62, Idukki 64, Kollam 58, Pathanamthitta 50, Thrissur 38, Malappuram 27, Kannur 26, Alappuzha 24, Wayanad 23, Palakkad 15, and Kasaragod 6.