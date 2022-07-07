₹6.8 cr. sanctioned for coastal protection

Steps to mitigate impact of rough sea in 10 hotspots

Steps to mitigate impact of rough sea in 10 hotspots

The Irrigation department has sanctioned ₹6.80 crore for coastal protection in the State as part of monsoon preparedness, Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine said in reply to a submission in the Assembly.

A sum of ₹20 lakh has been allocated to major and minor irrigation executive engineers, while ₹20 lakh each was allocated to the administrations of nine coastal districts. Steps have been taken to mitigate the impact of rough sea in 10 identified hotspots in the State, the Minister said.

Report sought

The government has also directed the National Center for Coastal Research (NCCR) to conduct a coastal study and submit a report. Action will be initiated on the basis of the report, said Mr. Augustine.