6,671 to benefit from first phase of doorstep delivery of govt. services

City Corporation to launch the services from next week

As many as 6,671 beneficiaries have been identified for the first phase of doorstep delivery of government services in the city Corporation, which is set to be launched next week.

Out of this, 907 are beneficiaries identified for the Agathi Rahitha Keralam project, while 642 families were identified as part of the recent survey for preparing a database of the poorest families in the State and 5,122 are beneficiaries for palliative care facilities.

The services that were launched on a pilot basis in 50 local bodies last year aims at providing government services at doorstep for the elderly citizens, those with restricted mobility, differently abled, and bed-ridden patients. The beneficiaries would be issued a card with contact details of ASHA or Kudumbashree worker or volunteer.

In the first phase, the system would offer life certificate, mustering, applications for the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund, supply of life saving medicines, and social security pension. According to Corporation officials, more people will be added in the coming phases. Ineligible beneficiaries, if any, will be removed too.

Committees are being formed at the local body and ward level to coordinate the activities. Kudumbashree volunteers, ASHA workers, Janamaithri police, senior citizens collectives, and other voluntary groups, will be part of the committees.