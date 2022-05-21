65 kg of ganja seized at Walayar

Arrested duo hid contraband in boot of car

The District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) and the local police wing jointly seized 65 kg of ganja from two persons at the Walayar State border near here on Saturday.

According to the police, Abdul Kareem, 49, from Kolathur near Perinthalmanna, and Mohammed Fasil, 36, from Munderi near Kalpatta were arrested in connection with the incident. The ganja was found hidden in the boot of a car they were travelling in.

They reportedly brought the ganja, valued at ₹50 lakh, from Araku Valley in Andhra Pradesh.

The police said Abdul Kareem was involved in seven narcotic cases registered in Malappuram and Palakkad districts, and Fasil was involved in a cheating case. They reportedly met in jail and planned ganja trade for easy money.

The police said they brought the ganja for wholesale distribution among peddlers in central Kerala. A case was registered and an investigation was on.

The inspection at the State border was part of a special anti-narcotic drive conducted by the police. Narcotics DySP M. Anil Kumar led the squad that seized the ganja.