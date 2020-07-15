64 new cases in Pathanamthitta

A total of 64 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Wednesday and 45 of them contracted the disease through contact, according to an official bulletin released here in the evening. A health worker is also among the infected persons.

Seventeen among the newly infected persons tested positive for the virus in a rapid antigen test drive at Thiruvalla on Wednesday. All of them were contacts of infected persons, the bulletin said.

A 48-year-old woman hailing from Podiyadi, near Thiruvalla, who tested positive in Kottayam on July 12 is undergoing treatment in the district. So far, a total of 649 people tested positive in the district and 317 of them have been cured of the disease. One person died.

331 active cases

There are 331 active cases, of which 319 people are in hospitals in the district and 12 others undergoing treatment outside the district. A total of 335 persons, comprising patients and those with symptoms, are in isolation wards of hospitals in the district.

As per the bulletin, 156 of them are at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital, 18 at the District Hospital in Kozhencherry, three persons at Adoor General Hospital, 85 persons at the First-line COVID Treatment Centre (FCTC) at Menanthottom Hospital in Ranni, 36 persons at the FCTC at Archana Hospital in Pandalam, 28 persons at FCTC at Eraviperoor, and nine others at various private hospitals in the district.