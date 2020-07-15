64 new cases in Pathanamthitta

A total of 64 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Wednesday and 45 of them contracted the disease through contact, according to an official bulletin released here in the evening. A health worker is also among the infected persons.
Seventeen among the newly infected persons tested positive for the virus in a rapid antigen test drive at Thiruvalla on Wednesday. All of them were contacts of infected persons, the bulletin said.
A 48-year-old woman hailing from Podiyadi, near Thiruvalla, who tested positive in Kottayam on July 12 is undergoing treatment in the district. So far, a total of 649 people tested positive in the district and 317 of them have been cured of the disease. One person died.
331 active cases
There are 331 active cases, of which 319 people are in hospitals in the district and 12 others undergoing treatment outside the district. A total of 335 persons, comprising patients and those with symptoms, are in isolation wards of hospitals in the district.
As per the bulletin, 156 of them are at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital, 18 at the District Hospital in Kozhencherry, three persons at Adoor General Hospital, 85 persons at the First-line COVID Treatment Centre (FCTC) at Menanthottom Hospital in Ranni, 36 persons at the FCTC at Archana Hospital in Pandalam, 28 persons at FCTC at Eraviperoor, and nine others at various private hospitals in the district.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath