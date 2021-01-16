616 administered vaccine in Alappuzha

610 in Kottayam, 592 in Pathanamthitta, 668 in Kollam

The COVID-19 inoculation drive has begun in the district. A total of 616 people, all health workers, were administered Covishield vaccine on the first day of the drive on Saturday.

Among the first to receive the jab include District Medical Officer (DMO) L. Anithakumari. ,

Speaking after being administered the vaccine at General Hospital, Alappuzha, Ms. Anithakumari said that there was no place for any apprehension regarding the safety of the vaccine.

At Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, Dr. George Kutty, Associate Professor, Department of Orthopedics was given the first dose. A total of nine centres have been set up in the district to inoculate the people in the first phase of the vaccination drive. Besides, the General Hospital and Government Medical College Hospital, people were administered the vaccine at District Hospital, Chengannur, District Hospital, Mavelikara, Taluk Hospital, Kayamkulam, RHTC, Chettikkad, Primary Health Centre, Purakkad, Community Health Centre, Chempumpuram and Sacred Heart Hospital, Cherthala.

Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran visited the Government Medical College Hospital and General Hospital to review the inoculation drive

Apart from the nine vaccination centres, another 80 centres will be set up across the district soon. “

Kottayam

A total of 1,202 persons received the COVID-19 vaccine in Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts on Saturday.

In Kottayam, the number of persons who received the vaccine on the first day was 610. T.K. Jayakumar, Superintendent of the Government Medical College, was the first in the district to receive the vaccine.

The vaccination programmes at the Government Medical College and the SH medical centre were monitored directly by District Collector M.Anjana.

Pathanamthitta

Meanwhile in Pathanamthitta, 592 persons received the vaccine across nine centres on the first day. District Medical Officer A.L. Sheeja was the first to receive the vaccine from the Pathanamthitta General hospital.

District Collector P.B. Noohu coordinated the proceedings.

Kollam

A total of 668 health workers from the district received Covishield shots on Saturday as part of the nationwide vaccination drive against COVID-19.

The first shots were administered around 10.30 a.m. following the Prime Minister's address and the department had arranged proper surveillance to ensure privacy.

Each vaccination centre had five vaccination officers.

“I didn't experience any issue after the vaccination and none of us were apprehensive about it,” said a doctor who received the shot at Government Medical College Hospital, Parippally.

Apart from GMC the other centres in Kollam included Government Victoria Hospital, District Ayurveda Hospital, Medicity Medical College (Palathara block), Punalur Taluk Hospital, Karungapally Taluk Hospital, Chavara Community Health Centre, Nedumankav Community Health Centre and Chithara Mangode Family Health Centre.

Though arrangements were in place to vaccinate 900 persons, only 668 turned up at the centres.

“Absentees cited multiple reasons from food allergies and personal issues to being out of station. Among all recipients 11 people reported mild reactions like giddiness and headache,” said Deputy DMO Dr.R.Sandhya.

The health workers who were vaccinated were instructed to get their second and final shot after 28 days.