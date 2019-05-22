60.97% postal, service votes cast

Till Wednesday evening, 60.97% of postal and service votes have been cast for the Lok Sabha polls in the State, Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena has said.

In both categories, a total of 1,16,816 votes were allotted in the State.

Of the total 53,299 service votes (electronically transmitted postal ballot service - ETPBS) allotted in the Lok Sabha constituencies in the State, 32,199 votes have been cast. The ETPBS is meant for defence personnel. Of the 63,517 postal votes allotted for government employees and police personnel, 39,025 have been cast. Since the ETPBS votes will be counted only after their QR codes are scanned, their counting will take time.

If the victory margin in a constituency is less than the postal votes rejected as invalid at the time of counting, all the rejected postal ballot papers will be mandatorily re-verified. The entire proceeding would be videographed.