600 new title deeds to be issued in Wayanad district

Six more village offices to be declared as ‘smart offices’ soon

The Revenue Department is preparing to provide 600 new ‘Pattayas’ (title deeds) in Wayanad district in the next three months.

A meeting of senior officials of the department, chaired by Revenue Minister K. Rajan, decided to provide 600 title deeds, including 373 in Sulthan Bathery taluk, 318 in Mananthavady taluk, and 33 in Vythiri taluk, by the end of May.

The department has received 724 applications for title deeds so far. The Minister directed officials to expedite steps to resolve the issues pertaining to title deeds in a time-bound manner.

Mr. Rajan said he would convene a meeting of people’s representatives and those of all political parties to discuss land-related issues soon.

“Six more village offices in the district will soon be declared as smart offices,” Mr. Rajan said, adding that construction of offices would be completed soon.

The Minister lauded the district administration for making Wayanad the first district in the State to complete digitisation of Revenue offices.

District collector A. Geetha, Sub Collector R. Sreelakshmi, and senior Revenue officials attended the meeting.