60 cases in Alappuzha on Monday

The district reported 60 COVID-19 cases and 150 recoveries on Monday.
Of the fresh cases, 54 people contracted the disease through local transmission. Four who came from other States, one health worker, and a Krishnapuram native was also diagnosed with the disease. The Krishnapuram native’s source of infection is untraceable.
Among the 54 contact cases, 27 were reported from Punnapra south. Rest of the contact cases include three each from Cheruthana and Karuvatta, two cases each from Nedumudi, Haripad, Cheriyanad and Pallippuram and one case each from Kadakarappally, Alappuzha, Ambalappuzha, Thrikkunnappuzha, Kayamkulam, Mannancherry, Muhamma, Edathua, Thottappally, Muthukulam, Thiruvanvandoor, Veeyapuram and Kuppapuram.
A 230-bed COVID-19 first-line treatment centre (FLTC) has been made ready in Punnapra north grama panchayat. The facility set up at the Girls Hostel of the College of Engineering and Management was inaugurated by panchayat president Suvarna Prathapan on Monday.
District Collector A. Alexander issued an order allowing fishermen to go to sea for fishing from the Valiyazheekkal fish landing centre. Fishing is allowed between 6 a.m. and 12 p.m. Sale of fish is permitted between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Parts of ward 18 in Mararikulam north grama panchayat were declared as containment zones.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 1,924.
